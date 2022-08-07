M&T Bank Corp Has $11.94 Million Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,643 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.25% of United Bankshares worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 36,234 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 590,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after purchasing an additional 296,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

United Bankshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UBSI opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.11.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

United Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

