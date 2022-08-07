M&T Bank Corp Has $12.45 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,096,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,704,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,917,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,440,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,871 shares of company stock valued at $62,238,873 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,298.25.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,347.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,215.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,309.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,082.78 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

