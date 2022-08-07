M&T Bank Corp Has $9.41 Million Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $86.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.89. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.