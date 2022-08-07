M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,495 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of Elanco Animal Health worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at $753,910.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

