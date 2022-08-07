M&T Bank Corp Purchases 7,196 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 3.25% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDIV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 682.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

EDIV stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.