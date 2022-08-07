M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,743,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after buying an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,300,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,351,000 after buying an additional 255,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,497,000 after acquiring an additional 192,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

ResMed Stock Performance

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,160 shares of company stock worth $6,327,758. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $241.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $301.34.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.