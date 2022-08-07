M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 57,282 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

