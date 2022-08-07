Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.43

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.43 and traded as high as C$14.77. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$14.67, with a volume of 377,887 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mullen Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Mullen Group to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.27.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$521.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$453.03 million. Analysts expect that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 1.3308963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Insider Activity at Mullen Group

In other news, Director Philip Scherman bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.86 per share, with a total value of C$43,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,184.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Articles

