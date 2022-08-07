National Bankshares Cuts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $99.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.50.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 3.05. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.65.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 65.58% and a net margin of 22.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 7.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 20.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 5.2% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Ovintiv by 0.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

