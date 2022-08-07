National CineMedia (NCMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. National CineMedia has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 564.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National CineMedia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NCMI opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.76.

National CineMedia Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.91%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,976.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in National CineMedia by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 54,985 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in National CineMedia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price target on National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Articles

