National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

National Presto Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.35 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.88. National Presto Industries has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $92.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Presto Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 1,639.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 74.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

