Needham & Company LLC Boosts TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Price Target to $19.00

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTMI opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 4,832 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $58,612.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,815.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $91,414.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,950 shares in the company, valued at $936,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 4,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $58,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,941 shares of company stock valued at $344,389. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after acquiring an additional 352,666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2,199.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 365,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 349,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after acquiring an additional 215,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,479,000 after acquiring an additional 208,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.