New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.13 Million Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,257 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of R1 RCM worth $12,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 778.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,825 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 117,710 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,760 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,511 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 26,915 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,794 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,904 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of RCM opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 146.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

