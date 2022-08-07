New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.35 Million Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 117.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,395 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.28% of Sprout Social worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 4,899.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,431,000 after buying an additional 348,670 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after buying an additional 254,921 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1,888.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 175,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 166,376 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 488,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,312,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $9,622,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $42,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,744.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,448 shares of company stock worth $4,665,890. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Trading Up 5.3 %

SPT opened at $61.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 1.10. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

