New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Howmet Aerospace worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $38.07.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

