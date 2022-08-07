New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of American Financial Group worth $11,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

AFG stock opened at $128.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.81. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.71 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

