New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of RPM International worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 200.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $88.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,985.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

