New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,337 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Life Storage worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 752,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $826,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Up 1.0 %

LSI stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.60. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.86.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.