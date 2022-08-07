News (NWS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $17.19 on Friday. News has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in News by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in News during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 8.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

