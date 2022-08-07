Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.08

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.08 and traded as high as $14.97. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 121,549 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFBK. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $728.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $40.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at $2,529,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

