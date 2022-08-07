Northland Securities Trims Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Target Price to $70.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Trupanion from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trupanion from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of TRUP opened at $68.09 on Thursday. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $259,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,626,374.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $66,710.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,626,374.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,070 in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Trupanion by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Trupanion by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in Trupanion by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

