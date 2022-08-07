Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Trading 16% Higher

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 16% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.71. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 36,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Novonix Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 53.38, a current ratio of 54.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novonix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novonix stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Novonix at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

