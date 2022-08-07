Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $4,429,755.33 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 147,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $4,429,755.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,395,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,914,642.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Oak Street Health Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $30.29 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSH shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,122,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,911 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,238,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,207,000 after acquiring an additional 181,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

