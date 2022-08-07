Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 474,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,691 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $26,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $2,474,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 176,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 66,096 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 208,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 28,606,136 shares of company stock worth $1,642,276,766 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OXY opened at $59.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

