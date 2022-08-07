Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Chairman Sells $1,874,674.44 in Stock

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $303.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup set a $270.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,880,000 after purchasing an additional 253,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,957,000 after purchasing an additional 35,843 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
