Oppenheimer Increases Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $375.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $308.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $375.43.

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $370.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.32. Paycom Software has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $2,645,331.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,181,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $447,265.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $2,645,331.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,181,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,181,000 after buying an additional 615,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Paycom Software by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,787,000 after buying an additional 356,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Paycom Software by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,065,000 after buying an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

