Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

ORA stock opened at $90.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $92.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $139,961.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $777,833.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,883.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $139,961.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,095.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,965. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

