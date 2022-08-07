Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.20

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.20 and traded as high as $26.20. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 8,344 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $289.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $31.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Institutional Trading of Orrstown Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 1,414.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 77,622 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 37,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

