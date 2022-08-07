Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives $7.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €6.60 ($6.80) to €6.30 ($6.49) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Danske downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €10.00 ($10.31) to €9.00 ($9.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Outokumpu Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.81.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

