Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PTNQ opened at $54.05 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61.

