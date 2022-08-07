PAR Technology (PAR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect PAR Technology to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PAR Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PAR Technology Stock Down 0.4 %
PAR stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.82. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.
