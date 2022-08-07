PAR Technology (PAR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect PAR Technology to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PAR Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

PAR stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.82. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 57.4% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the first quarter worth about $825,000.

PAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

About PAR Technology

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.