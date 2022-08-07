Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $327.23.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $292.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.28. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

