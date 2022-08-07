Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on PASG. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Passage Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ PASG opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Passage Bio

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 9,044.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 847.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.