Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.
Several research firms have weighed in on PASG. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday.
Passage Bio Price Performance
NASDAQ PASG opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $13.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Passage Bio
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 9,044.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 847.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Passage Bio Company Profile
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
