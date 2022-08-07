Paul J. Sarvadi Sells 23,918 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $2,641,025.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,667 shares in the company, valued at $65,883,970.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $109.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.13. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Insperity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 57.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Insperity by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

