Paul J. Sarvadi Sells 23,918 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $2,641,025.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,667 shares in the company, valued at $65,883,970.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Insperity Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $109.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.13. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insperity Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Insperity
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Insperity by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insperity (NSP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.