Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 835 ($10.23) to GBX 975 ($11.95) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 760 ($9.31) to GBX 800 ($9.80) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.50) to GBX 840 ($10.29) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $832.50.

Shares of PSO opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pearson has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $11.21.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.8062 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 78.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pearson by 72.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pearson by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pearson during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

