Performant Financial (PFMT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

PFMT stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.23. The company has a market cap of $205.52 million, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFMT. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in Performant Financial by 59.0% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Performant Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Performant Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

