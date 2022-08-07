Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $186.74

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €186.74 ($192.52) and traded as high as €193.85 ($199.85). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €193.10 ($199.07), with a volume of 242,108 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RI shares. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($242.27) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €242.00 ($249.48) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($230.93) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($248.45) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €196.00 ($202.06) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Pernod Ricard Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €179.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €186.66.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

