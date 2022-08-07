Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Raised to $28.50

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ping Identity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.68.

Ping Identity Price Performance

Ping Identity stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $2,787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,002,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,848,000 after purchasing an additional 591,691 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 207,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 511,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

See Also

