Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Ping Identity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ping Identity from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.68.

Shares of PING opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $2,787,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at $14,002,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ping Identity by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Ping Identity by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Ping Identity by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

