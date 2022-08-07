Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Buys $5,000,720.97 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,720.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.1 %

Pinterest stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.74, a P/E/G ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

