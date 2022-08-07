PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

PJT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.20.

PJT stock opened at $71.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.11. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 29.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

