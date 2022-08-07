Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Increased to $14.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PAA. Raymond James increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 1.7 %

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.79. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.10%.

Insider Transactions at Plains All American Pipeline

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 18,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,077,000 after buying an additional 2,556,325 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

