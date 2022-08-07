Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at TD Securities

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PAA. Bank of America raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.18.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE PAA opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.79. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 16,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.