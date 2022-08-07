Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$16.39 and last traded at C$16.42. 54,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 87,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.