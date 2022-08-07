Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 3,351 First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.34% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 533,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 5,435.2% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 119,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 116,856 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,657,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVLU opened at $22.55 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.