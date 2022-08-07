Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

