Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $103,000 Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.9 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $172.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.68. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VMC shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.13.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.