Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $88,000 in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCYC. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $66,957,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,608,000 after purchasing an additional 414,845 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 743.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 157,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 555,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,797,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $776.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.84% and a negative net margin of 533.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.