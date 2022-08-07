Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WY. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WY stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

