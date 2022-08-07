Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $94,000 Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 986.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,303,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,991 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 74,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,063,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after purchasing an additional 47,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.79. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Edward Jones cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

